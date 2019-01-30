4,980 Shares in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 117,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cowen raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.49.

Fiserv stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $3,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,674,635.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

