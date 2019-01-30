$465.54 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to announce $465.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $404.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 7,451,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 99,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,238,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $67,941,000 after acquiring an additional 974,014 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.