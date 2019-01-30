4,557 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,557 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 381,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 95,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 682,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,697,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,219.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,405,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.72 per share, with a total value of $48,640.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $349,590.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $124.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $175.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.45.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

