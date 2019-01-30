3D Systems Co. (DDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gabelli lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,121. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.79. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.82 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 175,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 125,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.