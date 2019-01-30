35,621 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Purchased by Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,889. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/35621-shares-in-spdr-portfolio-aggregate-bond-etf-spab-purchased-by-personal-financial-consultants-inc-adv.html.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.