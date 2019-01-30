35,621 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Purchased by Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,889. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43.
