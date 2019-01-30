2,727 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

