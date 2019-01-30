2,550 Shares in Genuine Parts (GPC) Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,516.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.45. 126,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “2,550 Shares in Genuine Parts (GPC) Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/2550-shares-in-genuine-parts-gpc-purchased-by-taylor-cottrill-erickson-associates-inc.html.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.