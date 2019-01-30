2,303 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 110,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,486.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

