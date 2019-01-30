$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc (EBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 170,788 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.