$158.24 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report $158.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.01 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $132.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $569.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.60 million to $577.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $681.38 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $708.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $300.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.57.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.85. 207,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $285.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $182,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,925.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

