$154.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $154.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $172.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $595.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $751.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $816.04 million, with estimates ranging from $525.17 million to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.38 and a beta of 2.16. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $241,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,217. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,525,000 after buying an additional 1,635,782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 1,057,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,955,000 after buying an additional 408,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,089,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,089,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply