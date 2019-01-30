$154.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $154.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $172.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $595.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $751.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $816.04 million, with estimates ranging from $525.17 million to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.38 and a beta of 2.16. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $241,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,217. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,525,000 after buying an additional 1,635,782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 1,057,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,955,000 after buying an additional 408,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,089,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,089,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

