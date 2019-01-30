14,773 Shares in Exelon Co. (EXC) Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,773 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,428 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/14773-shares-in-exelon-co-exc-purchased-by-hayden-royal-llc.html.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.