11,750 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nomura raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 60,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

