103,546 Shares in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,589,000.
Shares of IUSG opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $58.35.
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.