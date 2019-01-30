103,546 Shares in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,589,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/103546-shares-in-ishares-core-sp-u-s-growth-etf-iusg-acquired-by-crescent-grove-advisors-llc.html.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.