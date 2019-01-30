$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (BC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

In other news, Director Manuel A. Fernandez bought 13,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.09 per share, with a total value of $702,646.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,432.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph C. Stayer purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $169,538.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,327.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after purchasing an additional 136,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.08. 573,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,287. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.75.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.