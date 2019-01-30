$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pra Group Inc (PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Pra Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pra Group.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $225.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Friday, November 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Pra Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,509. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,359,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,931,000 after buying an additional 64,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,359,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,931,000 after buying an additional 64,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 150,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,848,000 after buying an additional 596,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 603,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pra Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.