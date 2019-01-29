Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 52,191 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 327.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $540,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 28.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $309,030.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $704,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $148,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $257,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,216 shares of company stock worth $7,004,944 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

FTNT opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 141.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

