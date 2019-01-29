Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.26 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 509,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,388,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 95,410 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38,127 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

