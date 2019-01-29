Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.84 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,492 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,498,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 669,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,564,000 after acquiring an additional 571,432 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,811. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

