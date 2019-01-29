Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $26.51 Million Holdings in Cigna Holding Co (CI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cigna Holding Co (NYSE:CI) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,988,000 after buying an additional 3,460,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,210,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,517,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,868,093,000 after buying an additional 1,409,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,109,000 after buying an additional 812,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.80.

NYSE CI opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. Cigna Holding Co has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. Cigna had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Holding Co will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

