Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Sempra Energy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $554,905.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,651.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $535,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

