Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Position Raised by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,653,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,546,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,353,000 after acquiring an additional 293,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,353,000 after acquiring an additional 293,614 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,345,000 after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,154 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $521,911.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,044.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,636 shares of company stock worth $16,760,351 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 25,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,505. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

