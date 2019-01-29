Zippie (ZIPT) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $317,129.00 and $196.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.01872956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00179035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00204133 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 4,629.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029354 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,091,720 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.