Zacks Investment Research Lowers TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) to Sell

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

TELE2 AB/ADR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

