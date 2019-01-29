Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,866. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2,675.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

