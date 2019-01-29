Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Starwood Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. 34,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,046. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

