Zacks: Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Drexel Hamilton set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 352,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 352,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,337,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

