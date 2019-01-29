Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.30 Million

Equities analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce sales of $72.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.10 million and the lowest is $70.50 million. InterDigital posted sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $303.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $306.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.80 million, with estimates ranging from $284.90 million to $314.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in InterDigital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

IDCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,541. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

