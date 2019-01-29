Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas purchased 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 169,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,600.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 456.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,002,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 640,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,038,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,613,000 after purchasing an additional 606,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,025,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,724,000 after purchasing an additional 558,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,660,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,258,000 after buying an additional 326,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

