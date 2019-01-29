Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (APA) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.18. Apache posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Apache by 704.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apache by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth about $103,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Apache by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

