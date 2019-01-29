Zacks: BancFirst Co. (BANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.92 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BancFirst an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

BANF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 1,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.57 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.