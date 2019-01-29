Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $31.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.59 million to $33.35 million. Radius Health reported sales of $7.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.41 million to $98.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $169.07 million, with estimates ranging from $161.16 million to $187.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 346.67% and a negative return on equity of 140.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 3,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,739. The stock has a market cap of $792.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Radius Health news, VP Joseph Francis Kelly acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $47,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $868,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,710,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,164,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,330. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Radius Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Radius Health by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 9,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

