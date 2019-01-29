Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report sales of $166.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.45 million to $167.88 million. Cars.com posted sales of $156.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $664.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.23 million to $665.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $703.03 million, with estimates ranging from $687.23 million to $722.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 49.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 35.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

