Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,031. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Peery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,624 shares of company stock valued at $390,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.