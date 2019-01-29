YY (YY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Nomura

YY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.05 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America set a $66.00 price target on YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on YY in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. 379,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,726. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. YY has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that YY will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in YY during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of YY in the third quarter worth $151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of YY in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of YY by 42.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

