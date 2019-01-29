Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.10

Shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 5488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

In related news, CEO Xiangyao Liu purchased 339,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,697,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China.

