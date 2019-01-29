Xerox Corp (XRX) Stake Lifted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,720,000 after acquiring an additional 597,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,720,000 after acquiring an additional 597,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 562,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,523. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

