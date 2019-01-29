World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,788 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 209,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041,164 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 477,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,103 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

FCX opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

