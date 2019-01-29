World Asset Management Inc Has $982,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (ETR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 39,125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 556,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 136,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $308,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 42,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $3,672,986.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,460 shares of company stock worth $10,743,372. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

NYSE ETR opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

