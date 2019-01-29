World Asset Management Inc Has $876,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 181,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 274,322.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 96,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

EXR stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $81,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,801.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $207,860. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

