World Asset Management Inc Has $1.02 Million Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,334 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

