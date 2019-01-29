Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barrington Research to $96.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $9.53 on Tuesday, hitting $86.78. 1,849,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,563. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $90.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,968,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $162,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,493,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,411. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $10,912,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

