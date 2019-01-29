Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $920,000 Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $151.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

