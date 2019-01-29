White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,411 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 60,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,861. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

