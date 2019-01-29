Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Western Gas Equity Partners worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 124,269 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,152,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,858,000 after acquiring an additional 179,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 10.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 72,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of WGP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. 294,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,827. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.40 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.66%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.37%.

Western Gas Equity Partners Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

