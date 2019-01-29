West Coast Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 210.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after buying an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 680,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 369,159 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

