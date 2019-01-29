West Coast Financial LLC Sells 26,054 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (LM)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

