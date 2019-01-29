West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Position in Steris PLC (STE)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Steris accounts for approximately 2.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,426,000 after acquiring an additional 140,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Steris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,516,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Steris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,630,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in Steris by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 2,278,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Steris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 103,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

In related news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,111,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,520 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steris stock opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.14 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

