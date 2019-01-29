West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $109.61.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

