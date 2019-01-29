WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Sold by Signition LP

Signition LP cut its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. WellCare Health Plans comprises about 1.5% of Signition LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,534,000 after acquiring an additional 959,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 423,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,867,000 after acquiring an additional 109,804 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

WCG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.06 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $599,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,183.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

